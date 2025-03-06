Saint Peter’s and Niagara face off in conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-15, 6-12 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Olumide Adelodun and Niagara take on Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Thursday.

The Peacocks have gone 5-5 at home. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeigler averaging 4.6.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-13 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Adelodun is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.