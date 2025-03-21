Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Vanderbilt Commodores in first round of NCAA Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-12, 8-11 SEC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-5, 18-2 WCC)

Cleveland; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gaels have gone 18-2 against WCC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Commodores are 8-11 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.2 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is scoring 17.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

