Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Washington State after Wallack’s 20-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-13, 9-8 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (17-12, 12-6 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Tara Wallack scored 20 points in Washington State’s 67-59 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars are 9-4 in home games. Washington State has an 8-10 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels are 9-8 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Washington State averages 67.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 63.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Wallack is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emily Foy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Maia Jones is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

