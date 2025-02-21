Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Wallack and Washington State

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-13, 9-8 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (17-12, 12-6 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Tara Wallack scored 20 points in Washington State’s 67-59 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars are 9-4 in home games. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Wallack leads the Cougars with 7.1 boards.

The Gaels have gone 9-8 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso averaging 3.5.

Washington State makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 62.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 65.6 Washington State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wallack is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars. Astera Tuhina is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

