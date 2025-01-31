Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Oregon State for conference matchup

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-9, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-13, 6-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) visit Kelsey Rees and Oregon State on Saturday.

The Beavers have gone 5-3 at home. Oregon State allows 64.8 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Gaels are 7-4 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Oregon State scores 61.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 63.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rees is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.