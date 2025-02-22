Saint Mary’s (CA) seeks 25th win of season in matchup against Gonzaga

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-4, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-7, 12-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will look for its 25th win of the season when the Gaels take on the Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 87.8 points and is shooting 50.0%.

The Gaels have gone 14-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.3.

Gonzaga makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.3 more points per game (74.8) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

