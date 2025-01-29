Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Portland after Jones’ 23-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-8, 7-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (18-3, 7-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Portland after Maia Jones scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 74-67 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots are 10-2 on their home court. Portland averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by McKelle Meek with 4.1.

The Gaels are 7-3 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Portland averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 64.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the 61.3 Portland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meek is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.