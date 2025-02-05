Saint Louis visits Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Louis Billikens (9-14, 3-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-4, 9-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Saint Louis after Laura Ziegler scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 57-42 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Hawks are 9-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Billikens have gone 3-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis gives up 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 13.1 more points per game (67.9) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (54.8).

The Hawks and Billikens face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is averaging 17.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

