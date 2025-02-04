Saint Louis visits UMass following Diggins’ 32-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (13-9, 6-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 5-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Saint Louis after Rahsool Diggins scored 32 points in UMass’ 62-53 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Minutemen are 7-4 on their home court. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 39.9 points in the paint led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.8.

The Billikens have gone 6-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

UMass’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass gives up.

The Minutemen and Billikens match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is averaging 17.5 points for the Minutemen. Rivera is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.