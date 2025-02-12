Saint Louis visits Ojeda and VCU

Saint Louis Billikens (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-14, 4-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Saint Louis after Valentina Ojeda scored 21 points in VCU’s 66-48 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 6-6 on their home court. VCU is eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Mykel Parham paces the Rams with 10.5 boards.

The Billikens have gone 4-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis gives up 75.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.9 points per game.

VCU scores 57.3 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Mia Bergstrom is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging six points. Kennedy Calhoun is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

