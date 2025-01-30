Saint Louis takes on Dayton after Jimerson’s 26-point game

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 4-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (13-8, 6-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Dayton after Gibson Jimerson scored 26 points in Saint Louis’ 78-69 win against the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 11-1 in home games. Saint Louis averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Flyers are 4-4 in conference games. Dayton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Louis averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.2 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Flyers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.