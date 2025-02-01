Saint Louis hosts Fordham in conference showdown

Fordham Rams (12-8, 6-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 2-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Saint Louis in A-10 action Saturday.

The Billikens have gone 5-6 at home. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 6.5.

The Rams are 6-3 in conference play. Fordham is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Louis averages 68.3 points, 8.6 more per game than the 59.7 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Peyton Kennedy is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Donaldson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

