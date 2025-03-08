Saint Louis hosts Edwards and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (13-17, 8-9 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-13, 10-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Louis after Maximus Edwards scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 71-62 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 13-3 in home games. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 15.0 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 4.4.

The Dukes have gone 8-9 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.1.

Saint Louis averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 17.7 points for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Edwards is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.