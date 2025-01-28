Saint Louis faces VCU, aims for 5th straight home win

VCU Rams (16-4, 6-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-8, 5-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Billikens take on VCU.

The Billikens have gone 10-1 in home games. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Rams are 6-1 against conference opponents. VCU is 13-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Louis averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game VCU gives up. VCU scores 8.7 more points per game (77.7) than Saint Louis allows to opponents (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Max Shulga is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

