Saint Louis Billikens square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-23, 2-16 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (13-18, 7-11 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis squares off against Saint Bonaventure in the A-10 Tournament.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 games is 7-11, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Saint Louis has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 2-16 against A-10 teams. Saint Bonaventure is 1-16 against opponents over .500.

Saint Louis’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Billikens. Tierra Simon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 13.3 points. Zoe Shaw is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 48.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.