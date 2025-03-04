Saint Louis Billikens play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-23, 2-16 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (13-18, 7-11 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Bonaventure.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 games is 7-11, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 3.1.

The Bonnies are 2-16 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 53.2 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 73.2 Saint Louis gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.0 points for the Billikens. Simon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Zoe Shaw is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 48.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.