Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Castro and George Washington

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-10, 7-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-9, 6-7 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Rafael Castro scored 20 points in George Washington’s 74-67 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-3 in home games. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Castro averaging 9.7.

The Hawks are 7-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

George Washington scores 74.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 67.8 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Castro is shooting 74.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.