Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (14-18, 6-14 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-11, 12-7 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and La Salle square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 12-7 against A-10 opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 8-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 6-14 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 72.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The teams play each other for the fourth time this season. La Salle won the last meeting 81-74 on March 8. Deuce Jones scored 27 to help lead La Salle to the victory, and Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.8 points. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 15.5 points. Jones is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.