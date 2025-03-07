Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle following Reynolds’ 22-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-18, 4-14 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 91-74 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers have gone 9-5 at home. La Salle has a 5-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks have gone 12-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.5.

La Salle is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 14.8 points. Deuce Jones is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.