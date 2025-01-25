Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle after Smith’s 20-point performance

La Salle Explorers (7-14, 1-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-4, 6-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle after Mackenzie Smith scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-56 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 1-7 in A-10 play. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 2.2.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 72.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.7 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 58.9 points per game, 2.8 more than the 56.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is averaging 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.