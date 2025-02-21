Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes home win streak into matchup with Richmond

Richmond Spiders (10-17, 5-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 8-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Richmond looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 10-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders have gone 5-9 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 71.8 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 67.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 67.8 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Spiders meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jason Roche averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Dusan Neskovic is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

