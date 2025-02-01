Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Loyola Chicago following Reynolds’ 20-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-8, 5-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-8, 3-4 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Loyola Chicago after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-72 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Ramblers are 10-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 5.1.

Loyola Chicago scores 74.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 69.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Reynolds averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Rasheer Fleming is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.