Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Fordham following Brown’s 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-10, 10-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-17, 3-12 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Fordham after Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 75-64 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 8-6 at home. Fordham averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks have gone 10-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.0.

Fordham is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.