Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Walton and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (23-4, 13-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-6, 11-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Zahirah Walton scored 20 points in George Mason’s 66-50 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Hawks have gone 11-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 13-3 in A-10 play. George Mason has a 19-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). George Mason scores 18.4 more points per game (73.4) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (55.0).

The Hawks and Patriots match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Walton is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.