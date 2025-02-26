Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Saint Bonaventure after Jones’ 24-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-9, 7-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 9-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Lajae Jones scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 70-63 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks are 11-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 7-8 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.8 points, 10.5 more per game than the 64.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 69.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 67.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.7 points for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Chance Moore is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.