Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks play the Albany Great Danes in non-conference action

Albany Great Danes (26-6, 16-3 America East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-9, 14-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kayla Cooper and Albany visit Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in non-conference action.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Albany ranks third in the America East shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Albany has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 12 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 59.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.