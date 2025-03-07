Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and Rhode Island Rams play in A-10 Tournament

Rhode Island Rams (17-15, 12-7 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-8, 12-6 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Rhode Island play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Hawks are 12-6 against A-10 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the top team in the A-10 with 32.6 points in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 12-7. Rhode Island scores 60.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Rhode Island averages 60.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 56.7 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is averaging 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.2 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rams. Anaelle Dutat is averaging 9.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 56.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.