Saint Joseph’s (PA) and UAB square off in NIT

UAB Blazers (22-12, 15-6 AAC) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-12, 14-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays UAB in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 14-8 against A-10 opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers’ record in AAC play is 15-6. UAB ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 7.2.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Lendeborg is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Blazers. Ja’Borri McGhee is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

