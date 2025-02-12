Saint Francis (PA) visits Stonehill following Semona’s 23-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-15, 5-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-13, 4-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Louie Semona scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 62-59 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks are 8-3 in home games. Stonehill ranks eighth in the NEC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 2.0.

The Red Flash have gone 5-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is fifth in the NEC scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Bobby Rosenberger III averaging 5.7.

Stonehill averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 71.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 69.3 Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Nesbitt is averaging 7.1 points for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Clayville is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 8.7 points. Riley Parker is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.