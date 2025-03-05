Saint Francis (PA) visits Kuhns and Mercyhurst

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-18, 8-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-17, 6-9 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Bailey Kuhns scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-63 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Lakers are 7-4 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Flash are 8-7 in conference matchups. Saint Francis (PA) is the NEC leader with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kameryn Dorsey averaging 5.0.

Mercyhurst averages 65.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 66.0 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Lakers and Red Flash match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is averaging 9.6 points for the Red Flash. Ineivi Plata is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.