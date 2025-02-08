Saint Francis (PA) visits Chicago State following Forrest’s 37-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-20, 4-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Jalen Forrest scored 37 points in Chicago State’s 85-78 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Cougars have gone 3-4 in home games. Chicago State gives up 78.5 points and has been outscored by 16.6 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 4-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Bobby Rosenberger III averaging 5.7.

Chicago State scores 61.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Chicago State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Matthew Robinson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Clayville is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 8.3 points. Riley Parker is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.