Saint Francis (PA) takes on Wagner in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 8-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Wagner in the NEC Tournament.

The Red Flash are 8-8 against NEC opponents and 5-9 in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 6-10 in NEC play. Wagner is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Saint Francis (PA) makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Wagner averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Riley Parker is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Zaire Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

