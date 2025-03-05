Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off against the Wagner Seahawks in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 8-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Red Flash have gone 8-8 against NEC opponents, with a 5-9 record in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC action is 6-10. Wagner scores 62.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Parker is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Daemar Kelly is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Zae Blake is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.