Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Le Moyne Dolphins meet in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-23, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-18, 9-7 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) and Le Moyne play in the NEC Tournament.

The Red Flash have gone 9-7 against NEC opponents, with a 2-11 record in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Dolphins are 6-10 against NEC teams. Le Moyne ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 54.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 66.0 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Artero is averaging 2.1 points for the Red Flash. Airah Lavy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sierra Linnin is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 10.2 points. Haedyn Roberts is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

