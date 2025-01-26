Saint Francis (PA) plays Wagner following Parker’s 29-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (10-9, 2-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-13, 3-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Wagner after Riley Parker scored 29 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 74-64 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash have gone 6-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Valentino Pinedo leads the Red Flash with 6.9 boards.

The Seahawks are 2-4 in NEC play. Wagner is 5-3 against opponents over .500.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Red Flash. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javier Ezquerra Trelles is averaging 7.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.