Saint Francis (PA) hosts Stonehill after Swider’s 20-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-12, 6-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-14, 7-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Saint Francis (PA) after Kylie Swider scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 58-50 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash have gone 4-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ineivi Plata is averaging five points for the Red Flash. Natalie Johnson is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Skyhawks. Swider is averaging 16.5 points and 11 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.