Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 25-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-9, 7-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 9-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Saint Bonaventure after Erik Reynolds II scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-62 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks have gone 11-4 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Rasheer Fleming paces the Hawks with 8.8 boards.

The Bonnies are 7-8 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Saint Bonaventure averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 18.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bonnies. Jonah Hinton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

