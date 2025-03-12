Saint Bonaventure plays Duquesne in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (13-18, 8-10 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-10, 9-9 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays in the A-10 Tournament against Duquesne.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 9-9, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 games is 8-10. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Kareem Rozier averaging 3.3.

Saint Bonaventure scores 69.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.5 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Bonaventure won 70-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Lajae Jones led Saint Bonaventure with 24 points, and Tre Dinkins led Duquesne with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dinkins is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists. Cam Crawford is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

