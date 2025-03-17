Saint Bonaventure, Kent State meet in NIT

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-11, 12-8 MAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-11, 10-10 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Kent State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 games is 10-10, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 against MAC opponents. Kent State is third in the MAC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 7.7.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Lajae Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

