Saint Bonaventure hosts Fordham following Jones’ 23-point outing

Fordham Rams (10-11, 2-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-6, 4-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Fordham after Lajae Jones scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-53 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The Bonnies are 9-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Rams are 2-6 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is shooting 41.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Rams. Romad Dean is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.