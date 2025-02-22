Saint Bonaventure faces La Salle on 10-game road slide

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-21, 1-14 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-20, 2-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure travels to La Salle looking to break its 10-game road skid.

The Explorers are 4-8 on their home court. La Salle is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies have gone 1-14 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

La Salle’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Bonnies match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.3 points for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell is averaging 12.9 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 0-10, averaging 49.1 points, 22.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.