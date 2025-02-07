Saint Bonaventure faces George Washington, looks to end home slide

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-13, 2-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-18, 1-11 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts George Washington looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Bonnies have gone 4-7 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Revolutionaries are 2-9 in A-10 play. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Paige Mott averaging 2.6.

Saint Bonaventure averages 55.1 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 63.7 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 60.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 71.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Revolutionaries face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 23.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

