Saint Bonaventure faces George Washington, aims to stop home skid

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-13, 2-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-18, 1-11 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is looking to end its four-game home slide with a victory against George Washington.

The Bonnies are 4-7 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

The Revolutionaries are 2-9 in conference games. George Washington has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 60.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 71.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Maxine Engel is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 23.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.