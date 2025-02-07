Sacred Heart visits Fairfield following Thomas’ 20-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-12, 6-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-14, 5-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Fairfield after Tanner Thomas scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 89-77 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 6-4 at home. Fairfield gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Pioneers are 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is second in the MAAC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

Fairfield’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The Stags and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Pioneers. Griffin Barrouk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.