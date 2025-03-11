Sacred Heart plays in MAAC Tournament against the Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-17, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Fairfield square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Pioneers’ record in MAAC games is 10-10, and their record is 4-7 in non-conference play. Sacred Heart is the leader in the MAAC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Stags are 8-12 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sacred Heart averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pioneers won 83-62 in the last matchup on March 2. Bryce Johnson led the Pioneers with 18 points, and Prophet Johnson led the Stags with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amiri Stewart is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.