Sacred Heart Pioneers and Fairfield Stags play in MAAC Tournament

Fairfield Stags (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-17, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays in the MAAC Tournament against Fairfield.

The Pioneers are 10-10 against MAAC opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Sacred Heart is the top team in the MAAC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Stags are 8-12 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacred Heart averages 76.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 72.7 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.