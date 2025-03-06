Sacred Heart hosts Manhattan following Pryor’s 20-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (14-13, 8-10 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-20, 3-15 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Manhattan after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 69-58 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Pioneers have gone 5-7 in home games. Sacred Heart is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 8-10 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The Pioneers and Jaspers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

