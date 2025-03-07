Sacred Heart hosts Iona following Pryor’s 24-point performance

Iona Gaels (10-19, 8-11 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-20, 4-15 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Iona after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 61-50 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Pioneers have gone 6-7 at home. Sacred Heart is fifth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Pryor leads the Pioneers with 6.1 boards.

The Gaels are 8-11 in conference play. Iona is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart averages 58.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 62.8 Iona allows. Iona averages 56.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.5 Sacred Heart allows.

The Pioneers and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Judith Gomez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ella Fajardo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.