Sacred Heart faces Rider, looks to end road losing streak

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-13, 2-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-15, 3-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart will try to end its three-game road slide when the Pioneers visit Rider.

The Broncs have gone 2-7 at home. Rider ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Aliya McIver averaging 3.3.

The Pioneers have gone 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rider’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 58.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 64.6 Rider gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.