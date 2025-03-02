Sacred Heart faces Fairfield following Johnson’s 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (11-17, 7-10 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-15, 9-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Fairfield after Bryce Johnson scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 67-54 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Pioneers have gone 7-5 at home. Sacred Heart has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Stags are 7-10 in conference matchups. Fairfield ranks fifth in the MAAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 2.9.

Sacred Heart averages 75.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 72.4 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 67.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 75.5 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.5 points for the Stags. Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.